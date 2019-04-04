Tunisia: China's Political Advisory Official Visits Tunisia

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, Prime Minister Youssef Chahed and Mohamed Ennaceur, president of Tunisian parliament, met with Chen at Carthage Palace.

The Chinese-Tunisian ties have been developing steadily ever since the two countries established diplomatic ties 55 years ago, said Chen, adding that China supports Tunisia in safeguarding national stability and realizing economic and social development.

China is willing to work with Tunisia to continuously consolidate political mutual trust, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and further the development of bilateral relations, Chen added.

For his part, Essebsi said that Tunisia-China friendship has a long history, and in recent years, the bilateral relations have been advancing steadily and achieved important practical results.

The Tunisian side is willing to increase high-level visits between the two countries and deepen practical cooperation in various fields, said the president.

Chahed thanked China for its efforts for the eighth entrepreneur conference under the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum and appreciated China's tremendous achievements since its reform and opening up.

The prime minister also expressed his willingness to carry out more practical cooperation with China under the Belt and Road Initiative so as to bring more benefits to the peoples of the two countries in their friendly cooperation.

Chen attended and addressed the opening ceremony of the conference.