4 April 2019

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: 10,000 Babies Born With HIV

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Francina Phiri

THE National AIDS Council (NAC) has said that about 10,000 children are born with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in Zambia annually.

According to the 2016 Zambia Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (ZAMPHIA) report, 9.3 per cent of infants born to HIV-positive mothers and who are breastfeeding are confirmed to be HIV positive.

NAC private and public sector coordinator Helen Mubanga said Zambia was making strides to ensure that mother to child transmission (MTCT) was prevented through the introduction of the Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PreP).

Read more

Zambia

Don't Accommodate Violence, Police Challenged

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu yesterday handed over housing units for police officers at Kitwe's Kamfinsa Mobile Unit with a… Read more »

Read the original article on Times of Zambia.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.