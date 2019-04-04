Zambia: 10,000 Babies Born With HIV

THE National AIDS Council (NAC) has said that about 10,000 children are born with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in Zambia annually.

According to the 2016 Zambia Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (ZAMPHIA) report, 9.3 per cent of infants born to HIV-positive mothers and who are breastfeeding are confirmed to be HIV positive.

NAC private and public sector coordinator Helen Mubanga said Zambia was making strides to ensure that mother to child transmission (MTCT) was prevented through the introduction of the Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PreP).

