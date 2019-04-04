Malawi: Transport Minister Launches Grading of Roads Programme

Thyolo — pic by Daniel Kasondo

Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jappie Mhango on Sunday launched the 'Grading/reshaping of roads programme,' which will see the Roads Authority improving the condition of unpaved roads in rural areas across the country.

Mhango launched the programme at Mnjale Primary School in Thyolo where heavy machinery and plant vehicles demonstrated on Mnjale-Namikuyu Road how the reshaping will be done on the earth roads.

He said considering that 80 out of 100 people live in rural areas, there was need for better roads in such areas to improve accessibility and mobility to social amenities.

"It is a fact that better roads will greatly contribute to poverty reduction in rural areas as people will be able to transport their goods and services to markets," said Mhango.

Speaking at the launch, Sub Traditional Authority (STA) Mulenga thanked government for considering grading feeder roads in rural areas, saying it would improve the lives of people in different aspects.

The sub chief said his subjects have been facing challenges to access health services due to poor road network but with the programme, he said accessibility to health services will be improved.

"We've had women delivering on the way to hospital as ambulances used to come late due to bad roads. It is my expectation that the programme will solve such problems," said Mulenga.

He said the programme would also develop the agriculture sector which is country's main economic activity for rural communities since it would improve mobility of crop produce from fields to market centres.

In the Southern Region, over 833 kilometres will be graded through the program which is funded by the Malawi Government through fuel levy to the tune of K624 million.