Malawi: National Youth Council to Award Young Innovators

Lilongwe — Pic by Moses Nyirenda

National Youth Council of Malawi (NYCOM), through the Youth Innovation Fund will award young innovators in the annual National Youth Innovations Awards ceremony to take place on April 12, 2019 at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

His Excellency President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, a global youth champion, will preside over the ceremony.

Speaking on Monday during a press briefing in Lilongwe, NYCOM Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dingiswayo Jere, said the council wants to promote innovation amongst young people, hence the decision to hold the awards ceremony to recognise young innovators.

"The awards ceremony has been organised to appreciate young innovators for their work. Similarly, we want to encourage the youth to develop new ideas that can transform and drive the commercial status of the nation while transforming their own lives," Jere said.

He added the initiative would reduce the rate of unemployment as it would create more job opportunities among the youth.

Once the innovators are awarded and empowered, they are expected to employ fellow youth, according to Jere.

"Many youth in the country are unemployed, and we hope young innovators, including entrepreneurs, would establish job channels among the youth.

"This is another reason we have decided to empower young innovators with resources so they can start their companies," he said.

The Young Innovation Fund aims to support every little idea that has potential to grow into a big company and develop the country.

The CEO also said the young innovation fund would encourage the youth who are at school to use the knowledge they have to come up with something of their own rather than waiting to be employed.

21 year old entrepreneur who owns a company dubbed 'Tiwale Designs', Spencer Nundwe commended NYCOM initiative, saying it would encourage young innovators to come up with new ideas which would be beneficial to the country.

"Many youth in the country have innovative ideas, however the ideas die unnoticed and unrecognised and this demotivates the ones behind the idea.

"NYCOM initiative would inspire young innovators to explore more and go beyond horizons and get recognised," Nundwe said.

NYCOM will conduct innovation awards for the first time and the youth council will be conducting the event annually. Currently, the nominations for innovators are in progress on NYCOM's Facebook page.