Malawi: Chilewe Donates Bicycle Ambulances to Mulanje South

Mulanje — pic by Blackson Mkupatira

Aspiring independent parliamentary candidate for Mulanje South, Wiston Mulato Chilewe has distributed 10 bicycle ambulances and other items to traditional leaders in his area to ease transport challenges the sick and elderly face in seeking medical attention.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) when he launched his manifesto at Lauderdale in the district, Chilewe said he was saddened by the difficulties the sick were going through in course of accessing health care services, hence the donation.

"There are a lot of sick people in the villages. Most often they find it hard to access medical treatment because they are too weak to walk.

"Though I already have an ambulance which goes around the constituency carrying sick people and the deceased to and from the hospital, I have brought these bicycle ambulances to help others when the ambulance vehicle is attending to other patients," Chilewe said.

The aspiring legislator who is a younger brother to business magnate, Ken Chilewe, promised a number of development projects once voted into power on May 21.

"I have already started implementing some projects in the constituency. For instance, I have started building bridges, sinking boreholes and brought piped water to people in the area," he said.

"Today, I just want to tell them that if they vote for me on May 21 as their MP, I will continue with the developments," the parliamentary hopeful added.

He, therefore, appealed to the gathering to vote for him, challenging that he was the only one who could bring the much needed development to the area.

Chilewe is expected to tussle with Santigo Phiri (DPP), Grace Mendulo (UTM) and Annie Kaitano (MCP) among other contestants for the Mulanje South seat which was previously occupied by United Transformation Movement (UTM) Director of Youth, Bon Kalindo, well known in the entertainment circles as Winiko.