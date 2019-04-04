Namibia: Social Grant Payments Resume After Delay

THE ministry of poverty eradication executive director Esther Lusepani yesterday announced that beneficiaries of social grants can now collect the money at the designated points following a delay in payments earlier this week.

The announcement comes after the ministry informed beneficiaries of old age and disability grants that a technical problem would prevent their grant payments from coming through on the first Tuesday of the month as they usually do.

Lusepani said in a press release issued last week that old-age and disability grants would be paid later than usual in April. However, cash payments accessed through payout points would not be affected.

The ministry has assured beneficiaries that disbursement of social grants would return to the normal schedule in May, and that they deeply regret unforeseen technical difficulties that caused the delay.