Angola Reiterates "Alignment" With African Union

Addis Ababa — The Angolan Government is fully committed to the principles and strategic objectives of the African Union (AU), namely in the pillars of Peace and Security, Political Affairs and the Continental Free Trade Area.

This statement was made Friday, in Addis Ababa, by the Permanent Representative of Angola to the AU and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Francisco da Cruz, also the ambassador of Angola to Ethiopia.

Speaking at a session of the AU Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC), the diplomat added that the country's commitment is also to "strengthen the voice and representation of Africa on global issues".

It has been an honor to be a PRC member, in a context where the African Union is taking institutional and financial reforms, to become less bureaucratic, more efficient and self-sufficient, thereby reducing its reliance on external donors.

Francisco da Cruz, recently accredited by both the President of Ethiopia Sahle Work Zewde and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, hopes to work "constructively and complementarily" with PRC members in addressing issues and in pursuit of the objectives of Agenda 2063.