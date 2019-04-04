Tanzania: Serengeti Out to Wind Up Rwanda Tour With a Bang

Dar es Salaam — Coach Oscar Mirambo's charges will be subjected to yet another test today when the national Under-17 soccer team, Serengeti Boys, face hosts Rwanda.

The match kicks off at 5pm (Tanzanian time) at the Stade de Kigali, Rwanda.

Serengeti Boys have been in Kigali since last week for a special tournament, which comes to a close this afternoon. In their first match, Serengeti Boys beat Cameroon 2-1, thanks to goals from team captain Morice Abraham and Arafat Hussein.

For Tanzania and Cameroon, the three-nation tournament is part of their preparations ahead of the 2019 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which starts on April 14.