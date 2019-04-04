4 April 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Serengeti Out to Wind Up Rwanda Tour With a Bang

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — Coach Oscar Mirambo's charges will be subjected to yet another test today when the national Under-17 soccer team, Serengeti Boys, face hosts Rwanda.

The match kicks off at 5pm (Tanzanian time) at the Stade de Kigali, Rwanda.

Serengeti Boys have been in Kigali since last week for a special tournament, which comes to a close this afternoon. In their first match, Serengeti Boys beat Cameroon 2-1, thanks to goals from team captain Morice Abraham and Arafat Hussein.

For Tanzania and Cameroon, the three-nation tournament is part of their preparations ahead of the 2019 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which starts on April 14.

Tanzania

Campaign to Raise Attention On Missing Tanzanian Journalist Azorygwanda Launched in Us

A global campaign to bring attention to the case of missing Tanzanian journalist, Mr Azory Gwanda, was launched… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.