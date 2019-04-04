Tanzania: Simba Clash Called Off, Yanga Eye Win

Dar es Salaam — A Mainland Premier League match between Simba and JKT Tanzania was postponed yesterday due to due to heavy rain in Morogoro.

Both teams arrived at the Jamhuri Stadium under the torrential downpour but, a few minutes before the match kicked off, match officials carried out a pitch inspection.

After seeing that the ball barely bounced on the waterlogged pitch, they decided to delay the match and carry out another inspection a few minutes later.

But the rain continued to fall and the match was eventually called off.

Morogoro Regional Football Association (MRFA) secretary general, Charles Mwakambaya, said the match would take place on a date to be fixed later.

"After heavy rain, the pitch is now waterlogged and deemed unplayable by the match officials," Mwakambaya said.

"A new rearranged date for the fixture will be announced later," he added.

Heavy rain for nearly an hour left the playing surface extremely wet, according to the MRFA official.

Meanwhile, Prisons capitalised on a home ground advantage to beat Mwadui 2-0 in the Mainland Premier League match at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium, Mbeya yesterday.

Salum Kimenya and Adam Adam scored a goal apiece in the 35th and 45th minutes respectively to give Prisons the home win.

Prisons, now coached by Mohammed Adolph Rishard, have, in the recent past, been registering convincing wins at their home turf.

In Iringa, hosts Lipuli defeated African Lyon 2-0 at the Samora Stadium.

They scored their goals through Zawadi Mauya (60th) and Miraji Athuman (90th).

At the Mabatini Stadium, Mlandizi, Coast Region, Ruvu Shooting were forced to a 1-1 draw by Mtibwa Sugar.

Mtibwa Sugar went one up seven minutes into the game through Riphat Hamis before Fully Maganga levelled matters for the hosts in 23rd.

At the Namfua Stadium in Singida, hosts Singida United notched up a 2-0 win against Alliance FC of Mwanza.

In Mwanza, Mbao FC went down 1-0 to Biashara United at the CCM Kirumba Stadium.

In another development, Ndanda FC coach Khalid Adam says the Mtwara boys are capable of producing a surprise when they face Young Africans in the Mainland Premier League match today.