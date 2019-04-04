Mozambique: Businessman Kidnapped in Maputo

Maputo — Two unidentified assailants kidnapped a Maputo businessman, Carlos Camurdine, manager of the company Socimpex, as he was leaving his establishment on Wednesday evening.

According to a report in Thursday's issue of the independent daily "O Pais", Camurdine was grabbed by his attackers at about 18.20, even though he was accompanied by a policeman. The two kidnappers fired two shots into the air, and then dragged Camurdine into their car, a grey Toyota Escova.

An eye-witness said "It was all very quick. When the owner of the shop was leaving, we only heard shots and then a car accelerating. It took less than two minutes".

Another witness said the policeman with Camurdine tried to react after the shots were fired, but unsuccessfully since the kidnappers had already dragged their victim into the car.

Other police officers appeared on the scene about 20 minutes later, and were still there up until the moment that the "O Pais" team left.

It is not yet known whether the kidnappers have demanded any ransom from Camurdine's family. The Socimpex shops were open as usual on Thursday.

The wave of kidnappings that shook Mozambican cities as from mid-2011 seemed to have died down in recent month. The abduction of Camurdine is the first kidnapping of a businessman reported in Maputo this year.