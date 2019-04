Photo: euronews/YouTube

Libya National Army vehicles on a road in Libya.

press release

In a tweet from Tripoli this morning, the United Nations Security-General António Guterres expressed his deep concern over the military movements taking place in Libya and the risk of confrontation.

"There is no military solution. Only intra-Libyan dialogue can solve Libyan problems. I call for calm and restraint as I prepare to meet the Libyan leaders in the country, " said the Secretary-General.