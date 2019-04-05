Rwanda: Patriots Urged to Go for Victory Against APR After Back-to-Back Defeats

Henry Mwinuke has challenged his Patriots players to get back to their feet and pulled off victory against APR after losing their last two games in the Bank of Kigali National Basketball League.

The champions take on APR Friday night at Amahoro Stadium.

Patriots will be looking to bounce back to their winning ways following their 61-59 loss at the hands of league rivals Espoir last Friday, which came following another narrow 81-78 defeat to IPRC-Kigali the previous weekend.

In an interview with Times Sport on Thursday, Patriots head coach Mwinuke admitted that his side's prospects were dealt a blow in the last two weeks, but insisted that they are still hopeful in their title defence

"We have learned our lessons from the last two losses. We have to get back to our feet and fight, and that starts with the APR game on Friday," said the Tanzania-born tactician.

"We must recommit, and aim for winning all our remaining games this season."

After ten match rounds, Patriots are second with 18 points, trailing leaders Rwanda Energy Group (REG) by one point, while Espoir are third-placed with 17 points.

On the other hand, APR will be also looking for crucial victory to boost their chances for a top-four finish and a spot to the 2019 Play-off Games.

The Patriots versus APR game will be preceded by another league clash between REG and United Generation for Basketball (UGB), same venue. Kick-off 6pm.

Friday

REG Vs UGB 18:00

Patriots Vs APR 20:00