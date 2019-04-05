Rwanda: Women League - Scandinavia Eye Inyemera Win to Go Top

Scandinavia will be on double mission - three points and the top spot - when they host Inyemera in the women football league at Umuganda Stadium on Friday.

The Rubavu-based side lie second with 18 points after six matches. Reigning champions AS Kigali top the table - also with 18 points - but come first thanks to supreme goal difference.

Head coach Radjab Bizumuremyi is confident that his ladies will collect all three points.

"We are ready for the game, and all players are available. I am hoping for a positive result."

On Saturday, AS Kigali face Kamonyi at Kigali Stadium, Gakenke will host Rugende in Gakenke, AS Kabuye will be up against Bugesera at Kabuye ground, while ES Mutunda will be taking on Rambura at Mutunda ground.

Last June, AS Kigali were crowned champions for a record-extending tenth consecutive time after beating Scandinavia 1-0 at Umuganda Stadium.

Friday

Scandinavia Vs Inyemera 3pm