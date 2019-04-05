Kenya: Superb Lionesses Storm Hong Kong Semis

Nairobi — The Kenya Lionesses will face Brazil in the semi-final of the Hong Kong Sevens after coming from 10-0 down to beat Argentina 17-15 in a thrilling quarter final early Friday morning.

Grace Okulu and Camila Atieno scored each a try late in the game to complete the comeback for the Kenyan girls as they kept their dream of qualifying to next year's World Women's Sevens Series alive.

Argentina had taken a 10-0 lead before the impressive Janet Okello bridged the gap to 10-5 and the Kenyan girls raced back after the break to seal the win in dramatic fashion.

A series of handling errors by the Kenyan girls, mostly due to nerves saw Argentina race to a 10-0 lead with Josefina Padellaro and Maria Moreno going over the chalk to hand the South Americans what looked like a comfortable lead.

However, Okello ensured the Lionesses had the game within reach striking before halftime with a brilliant darting run across the field to set the scores at 10-5 at the breather.

Argentina seemed to be running away with it in the second half after Maria Pedrozo went over on the left citing some space in the Kenyan defense for a 15-5 lead.

But, Kenya had other ideas and the never say die attitude was clearly visible. Okulu who has been impressive for the Lionesses this weekend then narrowed the gap when she side stepped her markers in midfield to storm through the middle with Janet Owino converting for a three point deficit.

With renewed energy seeing the game in sight, Kevin Wambua's charges stormed down the Argentines and Camilla dotted down her second try of the competition and what proved to be the winner going over on the left.

Argentina tried making a comeback but the Lionesses had their defense sorted out as they stormed into their second consecutive Hong Kong Semi.