Rwanda: Kirasa Heaps Praise on Kiyovu Players After Victory Over Bugesera

SC Kiyovu coach Alain Kirasa has hailed his players following their 3-1 victory over Azam Rwanda Premier League rivals Bugesera FC at Mumena Stadium on Wednesday.

The win ensured that the Green Baggies have won 50 per cent of their games after 22 match rounds this season.

Striker Jean Claude Nizeyimana put the hosts ahead after 15 minutes, five minutes before Heron Scarla doubled the lead, while Djuma Nizeyimana netted the third goal from the spot in the 41st minute after a handling in the penalty area from Bugesera defender Prince Nkusi.

In a post-match interview, Kiyovu coach Kirasa said that it was a 'well-deserved' win and tipped his side to keep improving.

"We were the better side from the start, we deserved the three points. The team is showing good improvement, and everyone can see it, so my ambition is to keep the boys motivated and hungry for more victories because winning breeds confidence," he said.

The consolation goal for Bugesera came in the 32nd minute through Nigerian forward Samson Iroka Ikecukwu.

Burundian trainer Kirasa added: "We have to stay focused on the remaining fixtures, there is no time to relax. I like the way the team is playing but obviously there is room for improvement."

Despite the victory, the former champions remained in fourth position, but lifted their tally to 38 points, seven behind third-placed Mukura Victory Sports who were held by AS Muhanga to a goalless draw.

With his well-converted penalty Wednesday, Rwanda international Nizeyimana joined Rayon Sports forward Jules Ulimwengu as the joint league's leading scorers with 12 goals.

Kirasa's counterpart Gervais Manirakiza blamed his side's loss on the wastefulness of his strikers in front of Kiyovu goal.

"We missed a lot of chances, we didn't deserve to lose," said the Bugesera interim coach.

2013 Peace Cup semi-finalists Bugesera are in 12th-place with 24 points, on the 16-team league table, which defending champions APR lead with 54 points.

Wednesday

Kiyovu 3-1 Bugesera

Muhanga 0-0 Mukura