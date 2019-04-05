Seychelles: President Faure Receives Delegation From NGOs Affeed and Ascension

press release

The President of the Republic, Mr Danny Faure, welcomed a delegation from the African Foundation for Entrepreneurship and Economic Development (AFFEED) and the Ascension Group of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) this afternoon at State House.

Members of the delegation included Dr Samuel Mathey, President and Founder of AFFEED, and collaborating officials of the Ascension Group, Mr Oliver Goga and Christian Goga.

The President welcomed the delegation to Seychelles and congratulated them for their noble efforts as Non-Government Organisations committed towards empowering youth and women and striving to further provide a platform of opportunities across the African Continent.

During the meeting, the delegation had the opportunity to brief the President on the status of their work and ways in which Seychelles has progressed in the domains of entrepreneurship, youth and women empowerment. This includes strategies to raise greater awareness of techniques promoting the Zero External Capital (EZC) approach which focuses on encouraging young people to set up multinationals with zero external capital, an area the President said the youths of Seychelles can greatly benefit from.

Other topics discussed also included the proposition to potentially organise the International Forum of African Women - Victoria Forum as an annual Forum always held in Seychelles. The President welcomed the proposal which would further consolidate existing efforts to promote greater gender parity in leadership roles and encourage women's active participation across all sectors.

The 2nd International Forum of African Women - Victoria Forum was held at the Savoy Resort from 29 March to 1 April 2019, and saw the participation of a delegation of 25 people from the DRC and 25 other Seychellois participants.

Also present for the meeting this afternoon was Ms Angelique Antat, the Principal Secretary in the Department of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development.