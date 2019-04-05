Seychelles: Members of the Information Commission Appointed

press release

The President of the Republic, Mr Danny Faure, presented members of the Information Commission with their Instrument of Appointment during a ceremony held at State House this afternoon.

The Chief Information Commissioner and two members of the Information Commission have been appointed from candidates proposed by the Constitutional Appointments Authority (CAA) and in consultation with the Speaker of the National Assembly as prescribed under Section 37 (1) of the Access to Information Act.

During the ceremony, the Chief Information Commissioner, Mr John Richardson, and two other members of the Commission, Mr Antonio Lucas and Mr Desire Payet, were formally named as members of the commission. Both Mr Richardson and Mr Payet received their instruments of appointment from the President, however Mr Lucas was absent from the ceremony as he is currently overseas.

Mr Richardson is a professional accountant having worked both in government and the private sector. Before retirement last year he was a Partner at Halpern & Woolf, Chartered Accountants and Audit Firm. He has experience as the Chairman of Board of Governors of the International School of Seychelles and Chairman of the Seychelles Theatre Club.

Mr Antonio Lucas has retired from permanent employment. The last post he held was Chief Executive Officer of SACOS Group Insurance Company. He has had a long career of 44 years in the Public Service including at senior management level. Mr Lucas had held a number of Chairmanships. Currently he is serving as Commissioner on the Public Enterprise Monitoring Commission and Director of the Alliance Insurance Company.

Mr Desiré Payet recently retired from the public service. His last post was Road Transport Commissioner. He specialises in logistics and transport having spent 25 years in that field.

The appointment of the three members take effect as of today Thursday 4 April 2019.

Also present at State House for the ceremony was the Vice President, Mr Vincent Meriton, the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Francis Macgregor, Members of the Constitutional Appointments Authority and other distinguished guests.