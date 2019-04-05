4 April 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: SOTN Address - Kenyatta Still Dreams of Building 17 Houses Per Hour Till Term Ends

By Hilary Kimuyu

President Uhuru Kenyatta still hopes to build 500,000 new houses within the 40 months left in his second term.

The ambitious target translates to around 410 houses a day and 17 houses an hour.

The pledge is part of the communication package released by State House ahead of President Kenyatta's State of the Nation address in parliament.

The communication was being released through tweets posted from Thursday mid-morning

In one tweet, the president reminded Kenyans that he still aims to fulfill his election pledge of building the houses.

"We aim to deliver 500,000 affordable housing units by 2022; universal healthcare for all; food and nutritional security; and sharply grow the manufacturing sector and value addition of our agricultural products," said President Kenyatta.

"Majority of Kenyans don't have an opportunity to own a home and we are living in a scenario where as a country we have less than 500,000 people who have mortgages since independence. This is why we have #AffordableHousing programme.

Under President Kenyatta's legacy projects, fondly referred to as Big Four agenda, the government committed to building affordable houses to alleviate housing shortage in the country.

