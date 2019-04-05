South Africa: 'There Must Be Jail Time' Following Revelations At Commissions, Ramaphosa Tells Sandton Audience

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening answered questions in Sandton on a wide range of topics including corruption, white belonging, the economy and leadership.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday described the various commissions of inquiry he has launched as cathartic, and suggested that while they conclude their work, the authorities should act on the revelations continuing to emerge.

"The truth is coming out. It's a cathartic moment and the findings will be issued once the report comes out," said Ramaphosa at an ANC public engagement in a Sandton office park.

"In the course of this whole process there are certain things that are coming out that are actionable. Those who have done things wrongly must be prosecuted," he continued.

"There must be jail time. Accountability is at a great premium. We must be accountable for what we've done. It must be without any fear, without any bias, without any prejudice."

The president described State Capture as a "debacle" that has taken hold of government, its institutions and other sectors of society.

The State Capture Inquiry and Public Investment Inquiry are both still ongoing while the SARS Inquiry concluded its work in 2019.

