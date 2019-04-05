Kenya: Nairobi City Askari Fined Sh750,000 for Demanding Sh3,000 Bribe

A Nairobi City County askari has been fined Sh750,000 for soliciting and receiving a bribe. Mr Okanga reportedly demanded a bribe of Sh 3,000.

He was also charged with obstruction and concealing evidence.

Mr Joshua Okanga was fined by the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court.

The convict risks a five-year jail term if he fails to pay the fine.

The Milimani Anti-Corruption Court has fined Mr. JOSHUA OKANGA , a Nairobi City County Askari Kshs. 750,000 in default to serve five year imprisonment for soliciting and receiving a bribe, obstruction and concealing of evidence.

- EACC (@EACCKenya) April 4, 2019

Last week, a man was fined Sh500,000 for trying to bribe a police officer with Sh2,000 to secure the release of a drug trafficking suspect.

Joseph Charo Dzombo was found guilty of the offense committed on January 10, 2016, at Matsangoni roadblock along the Mombasa-Malindi highway.

He faces eight years in jail if he fails to pay the fine.