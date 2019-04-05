Tanzania: Govt Set to Increase New Sources of Revenue

THE government has embarked on a strategy to develop new sources of revenue and strengthen tax collection in existing sources using an electronic system to build capacity of local governments to pay allowance to village and ward chairpersons.

This was said before the National Assembly by Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Mwita Waitara, when responding to a lawmaker's question on Thursday.

In the question, Ms Alfredina Kahigi (Special Seats-CUF) noted that village and ward chairpersons received 20,000/- as allowance every month, which was very little compared to what they were doing.

Thus, the MP wanted to know when the government would increase the allowance to such leaders. In his response, the deputy minister told the House that the government recognised the good work done by such leaders for development activities.

However, he said, according to regulations governing local government elections given through Government Notices Nos 322 and 323, qualifications for one to contest for chairpersonship was to have a genuine business that earned one a living.

He, therefore, said providing allowance to such local leaders using 20 per cent of own revenue was refunded by district councils from local government level.

"However, this amount depends on the state of revenue collected by the district council as per the Local Government Finance Act (Chapter 290)," Mr Waitara said.

The deputy minister, therefore, said there was a need for new sources of revenue and strengthening collections in existing sources using an electronic system to build capacity of local government to pay allowance to local government leaders.

He said, however, allowance rates were different from one district council to another according to existing financial possibilities.