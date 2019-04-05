South Africa: 'It's Not Possible to Rig an Election in South Africa' - IEC Chair

analysis

Despite a rise in political disinformation campaigns and electoral interference around the world, the Independent Electoral Commission is confident South Africa's voting process cannot be compromised.

In an address to the Cape Town Press Club on 4 April, Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) chairperson Glen Mashinini told members of the media that "it's not possible to rig an election in South Africa".

Mashinini, who helped establish the IEC and served as deputy chief electoral officer from 1998-2000, will oversee his first national election on 8 May.

During his appointment, Mashinini came under fire from opposition parties, who claimed that his role as special projects adviser to former President Jacob Zuma made him ineligible for the position. Despite this obstacle, Mashinini was elected chairperson of the IEC in October 2015.

In a rare conversation with the press, Mashinini on Thursday spoke about the fear of cyber attacks on the electoral process, claiming that election results cannot be easily manipulated.

"There's no guarantee that we can't get attacked, but our architecture is such that you can't collapse the results of the elections," he said.

Mashinini emphasised that most of the South African election process is conducted manually, thus limiting the impact outside forces...