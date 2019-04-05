Tanzania: Vodacom Tanzania Picks Acting CEO Reigning Boss Is Remanded

Dar es Salaam — The board of Vodacom Tanzania PLC on Thursday, April 04, 2019, appointed Jacques Marais as acting managing director.

The company's decision comes one day after the firm's reigning managing director Hisham Hendi was arraigned alongside eight others at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court allegedly for leading a criminal network and occasioning a Sh11 billion loss to the government.

A statement released by Vodacom Tanzania noted on Thursday, April 04, 2019, that Mr Marais has been appointed in the company's efforts to ensure its operations continue uninterrupted, noting however that the telecommunication firm has launched internal investigations into the matter involving the managing director and some of his co-accused.

"Vodacom Tanzania reiterates that it will continue to cooperate with authorities in investigating the matter and that it upholds the highest standards of business integrity, ethics and good corporate governance," reads the statement in part.

The statement says its employees, including Mr Hendi, had been questioned by law enforcers allegedly for fraudulent use of network facilities.

Following the questioning, several charges have been leveled against some of these employees including Mr Hendi at Dar es Salaam's Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court and that the suspects are currently at the remand prison.

"Charges also claim a "pecuniary loss" to the Tanzania government and the Tanzanian Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) amounted to over Sh11 billion," reads another part of the statement.

According to the statement, bail application for the suspects will be determined by the same Court in the next few days.

At the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court on Wednesday, Mr Hendi was charged alongside eight other suspects.

They include business operations manager from Inventure Mobile Tanzania Ltd/A Tala Tanzania, Mr Ahmed Ngassa; an IT expert and Kenyan national Brian Lusiola and Inventure Mobile Tanzania Ltd which is located at Victoria in Dar es Salaam.

Others are the head of revenue at Vodacom Tanzania, Mr Joseph Nderitu; the head of legal services at Vodacom Tanzania, Mr Olaf Mumburi, the telecommunication firm's head of sales, Mr Joseph Muhere and finance manager Ibrahim Bonzo.

Apart from occasioning loss to the government, they were also charged with importing, using and installing communication equipment as well as distributing frequency numbers without having proper licences for the business.