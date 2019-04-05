Tanzania: Over 3,100 Tanzanians Sign Petition Opposing Parliament's Resolution Against Cag Prof Assad

Dar es Salaam — More than 3,100 people have signed a petition, seeking the Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania to rescind its recent resolution against the current Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Prof Mussa Assad.

On Tuesday, the ruling-party-dominated-parliament endorsed a motion by the Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee that the legislative body stops working with Prof Assad after it (the committee) convicted him of "disrespecting" the Parliament.

The news has since been received with criticism by people from different walks of life.

And on Wednesday, Tanzanians launched an online petition against the Parliament's move.

The petition read: "A call for the parliament to rescind its decision not to work with the CAG Prof Assad in order to ensure good governance and accountability, fighting corruption as well as protecting the constitution."

The petition can be accessed through http://changetanzania.org/petitions/bunge-kuondoa-azimio-lake-la-kutofanya-kazi-na-cag

Those who signed the petition say the parliament must work for the people.

Charles Kimaro wrote: "Parliament should work for the people and not for any political party or some orders from higher ranking offices".

