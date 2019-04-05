Tanzania: 0ver 200km-Road to Be Constructed At Tarmac Level

THE government is looking for funds to construct at tarmac level a 220km-road, which connects Morogoro and Njombe regions and Madeke Village, the National Assembly was told on Thursday.

Responding to Ms Suzan Kiwanga (Mlimba-Chadema)'s question, Deputy Minister for Works, Transport and Communications Elias Kwandikwa said Ifakara-Mlimba-Taweta-Madeke Road was currently at gravel and soil level.

He was, however, quick to point out that the road was passable, save for few areas that needed to be improved to enable it to be accessible throughout the year. Earlier, the MP said that the road had remained a challenge to Mlimba residents.

She, therefore, wanted to know when the government would construct the road at tarmac level. Responding, the deputy minister said considering the importance of such a road, the government had already completed a feasibility study and a detailed design for the road's long stretch.

Mr Kwandikwa said the stretch covered 126km from Ifakara Kihansi. Such a step, he said, was among the preliminaries to the construction of the road at tarmac level.

He noted that such a step would enable to connect part of the road with another stretch earlier constructed at tarmac level with 24km from Kihansi to Mlimba.

He explained that in the 2019/20 financial year, the remaining stretch between Mlimba and Taweta was put in a programme to conduct a feasibility study.

"The government will continue setting aside funds for construction works so that the road is accessible throughout the year."

Meanwhile, the government has completed the construction at tarmac level some parts of Sumbawanga to Mpanda Road covering 188.5km, according to the deputy minister.

Such parts of the road include that of Sumbawanga-Kanazi with 75km, Kanazi-Kizi-Kibaoni with 76.6km and Sitalike-Mpanda with 36.9km. Mr Kwandikwa was responding to Mr Sebastian Kapufi (Mpanda Urban-CCM)'s question.

In his question, the lawmaker wanted to know when the government would complete the construction of a stretch of road with 86km in Katavi National Park at bitumen level.

The deputy minister said a feasibility study of the Sumbawanga-Mpanda Road with 245km was conducted since 2009.

He assured the MP that the government recognised the importance of connecting Rukwa and Katavi regions with a road constructed at tarmac level.

According to him, the construction of the remaining part will start after availability of funds.