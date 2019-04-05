Zimbabwe: January Violence Court Statistics Out

Bulawayo had the highest number of convictions over public violence which occurred from January 14 to 16 this year, accounting for 225 of the 375 cases, according to the police.

The second highest cases were reported in Harare with 69, Mashonaland West 27, Manicaland 19, Mashonaland Central 14, Mashonaland East nine, Midlands six, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South three each, while Masvingo province had zero convictions.

The summary report for convictions on public violence cases covers from the day of the violence up to March 31.

According to the report, of the total number of the convicted people, eight were sentenced to seven years in jail each.

Of these, five were from Mashonaland East, two from Harare and one from the Midlands.

A total of six convicted persons were sentenced to six years imprisonment each, while 40 were slapped with a five-year jail term each, 29 were sentenced to four years each and 48 were given a three-year jail term each, followed by 65 who were give a two-year jail sentence each.

At least 92 were slapped with one year jail term each, 35 were sentenced to six months imprisonment each, four got five months each and 30 were slapped with three months' imprisonment each.

Six of them were sentenced to strokes of the cane, which ranged from two to five each, while 12 others got suspended sentences.

The police indicated that 200 people from all provinces who were convicted were instructed to pay fines.

The violent demonstrations left 78 police officers injured in the line of duty, while one was killed.

Security services quelled the disturbances, arresting over a thousand participants, many of whom were caught looting and setting properties on fire.