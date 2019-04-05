Zimbabwe: ZRP, Interpol in Joint Operation

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is conducting a joint annual operation with Interpol, code-named "OPSON VIII" which targets fake and substandard food and beverages in the country and the region. Criminal Investigations Department (CID) spokesperson Detective Inspector Portia Chinho yesterday confirmed that the operation was underway. She said they had made significant arrests and recoveries and they were still in the process of compiling the statistics.

This is not the first time that ZRP has conducted such a joint operation with Interpol.

During the past few years, they have been conducting operations targeting wanted persons and stolen vehicles and criminal syndicates in the region.

Between December 2017 and March 2018, over 3 600 tonnes of dangerous food were removed from the market during Operation OPSON VII.

Interpol then said trafficking in fake and substandard food was big business, and efforts to stop the global phenomenon were ongoing.