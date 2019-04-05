Zimbabwe: MDC-a Official Left for Dead

An MDC-Alliance official from Mashonaland West Province was recently attacked with machetes by suspected party hooligans for questioning the conduct of district elections to choose delegates to the party's national congress set for May. Enock Muraga, an MDC-A branch chairman in the Turf area of Mhondoro-Ngezi, was assaulted hours after a dispute with party members over the handling of the elections last Saturday.

The elections were held at Pondombiri Township.

Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara confirmed the incident, saying investigations were underway.

"Police at Turf in Kadoma are investigating the case in which Muraga of Village 15, Turf in Kadoma, was allegedly attacked with machetes by unknown male assailants on March 31 at around 6.50pm while drinking at Mutamba General Dealer," he said.

"He was assaulted in the head, hands and fell unconscious. He was drinking with his friend Tapera Pirikifi (33) of house number 346 Two Bedrooms at Turf."

The assailants, who left Muraga for dead in a pool of blood, were reportedly driving a silver Toyota Fortuner, which drove off towards Battlefields.

Pirikifi reported the matter to the police and Muraga was taken to Kadoma General Hospital.

Muraga has since been discharged from Kadoma General Hospital.

MDC-A provincial chairman Mr Ralph Magunje could not be reached for comment yesterday.