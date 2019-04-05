Zimbabwe: Nyagura Ready for Wba Title

Zimbabwe Boxing guru Stalin Mau-Mau has tipped Kudakwashe Nyagura to prevail in her historic Women International Boxing Association Intercontinental super fly weight title bout against highly rated Alice Mbewe of Zambia.

The two will trade leather at the Lusaka Government Complex in Zambia tomorrow.

This is the first time a female boxer from Zimbabwe will be contesting for a WIBA title and for Nyagura, who is affectionately known as the "Small Dynamite" in the ring, the opportunity to fight for the vacant title came as a surprise as she only has three professional bouts under her belt.

But, the 19-year old, who hails from Hatfield, is scheduled to fly to Zambia this afternoon and ready to tussle for the prestigious title against her more fancied opponent who has been in the trenches for many years.

Mau-Mau who manages Nyagura from his stable and also had former Commonwealth champion Arifonso "Mosquito" Zvenyika under his wings, described his latest find as "a boxer who has a big heart which can carry the day for her.

"This is a historic event for female boxing in the country. It is extremely inspiring to other female boxers. I am very optimistic that Nyagura will make a big impression in the bout.

She has prepared hard and her work ethic is super, I am confident, she will make it," he said.

On the same bill, Charles Manyuchi's Academy boxers will also have a chance to participate in preparatory contests.

The young boxers will be looking to participate in a big rehearsal against the Zambians.

Manyuchi still has a running contract with Zambian promoters Oriental Quarries and he is not new to the Zambian terrain.

Now he wants his boxers to navigate the ways which led him to both fame and fortune.

National bantamweight champion Hassan Milanzi will take on rising Zambian prospect Philemon Hara with Brendon Dennis set to exchange leather with Raphiel Kasoma in the lightweight category.

The ever-improving Evans Usavihwevhu will be keen to extend his unbeaten run against Bazla Ngoza in the lightweight division.

The only female boxer from Manyuchi's stable going to Zambia, Kudakwashe Chiwandire has a date with Sandra Phiri in the bantamweight pool while Tinashe Majoni's flyweight opponent is yet to be determined. Manyuchi expressed confidence his boxers will prevail.

"We are busy preparing for the May 25 fight and it is against this background that we are taking boxers from this country for the Zimbabwe versus Zambia contest. This is a perfect platform to prepare the main event on May 25.

"At the moment it is preparation time and we hope that the boxers from Zimbabwe will hoist high the Zimbabwean flag.

"Some of the boxers going to Zambia will be involved in title fights on May 25, so they will have to see which areas they still need to work on," Manyuchi said.