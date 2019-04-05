Zimbabwe: Cuba Calls for Stronger Ties

The obtaining politics at the global stage calls for stronger ties between nations like Cuba and Zimbabwe and other Third World countries. This was said by Cuban Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ms Carmina Ramirez-Rodriguez when she paid a courtesy call on Senate President Mabel Chinomona on Tuesday. The Cuban envoy also took the opportunity to congratulate Cde Chinomona on her elevation to head the Senate.

"In light of the international politics we are currently experiencing countries like Cuba and Zimbabwe have to cooperate and share ideas, including with other Third World countries," she said.

Ambassador Ramirez-Rodriguez hailed the strong historical relations between Zimbabwe and Cuba.

"We have developed cooperation in many sectors, particularly in health and education, with a lot of Zimbabweans having studied in Cuba while a number of doctors from the health brigade have been to Zimbabwe," she said.

In her remarks, Cde Chinomona said Cuba played a pivotal role in the training of combatants during the liberation struggle.

"The most important thing she said was how we can strengthen our relationships," she said.

"We have supported each other for a long time and Cuba trained our combatants including myself in our training camps in Ethiopia."

Cde Chinomona thanked Cubans for training over 3 000 science and mathematics teachers and sending their doctors that have assisted local communities.

"We also talked about how President Mnangagwa is recognised globally and how we are now following the mantra that Zimbabwe is open for business," she said.

"I also told her that we are looking forward to receiving investors from Cuba."

The two also discussed ways of strengthening ties between respective parliaments of the two countries, with Cde Chinomona commending Cuba for having female parliamentarians constituting more than half of the 600-strong legislature.