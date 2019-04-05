5 April 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: President Appoints 15 New Ambassadors

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Felex Share

President Mnangagwa has appointed 15 new ambassadors drawn from different sectors to replace those who have died, been recalled or retired. The list of the ambassadors-designate includes five service chiefs, who were recently retired from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), to take up diplomatic posts.

The retired generals include Lieutenant-Generals Anselem Sanyatwe, Douglas Nyikayaramba, Martin Chedondo, Major-General Thando Madzvamuse and Air Marshal Shebba Shumbayawonda.

Also on the list is journalist and former MDC MP for Mabvuku-Tafara James Maridadi and University of Zimbabwe lecturer Professor Charity Manyeruke.

Other ambassadors-designate are officials in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade while some are former permanent secretaries.

These are Mrs Alice Mashingaidze, Mrs Abigail Shonhiwa, Ms Sophia Nyamudeza, Dr Emmanuel Gumbo, Messrs Chrispen Mavodza, Gumisai Gideon Gapare, Vusumuzi Ntonga and Dr Godfrey Chipare.

The group is undergoing a one-month training course in diplomatic etiquette which began on April 1 and is being done by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade. Foreign Affairs and International Trade Secretary Ambassador James Manzou said the announcement of the postings of the ambassadors-designate was the prerogative of President Mnangagwa.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade was instructed by His Excellency to run a diplomatic course from April 1 to May 9," he said.

"It is a training for those that are going to be posted abroad and that also includes quite a number of officials from the Ministry who are also being trained for positing at various levels."

Earlier this week, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo addressed the ambassadors-designate during their training and urged them to prioritise economic diplomacy.

Zimbabwe

Police Newsroom Raid an Attempt to Muzzle Press - Amnesty International

Amnesty International Thursday slammed the police invasion of 263Chat's newsroom in central Harare where they besieged… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.