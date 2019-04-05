Kenya: Sonko Diverts Sh96 Million "Confidential Budget" to Health Sector

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has directed that the Sh96mn "confidential budget" allocated to his office be diverted to the health sector.

Sonko said his office won't require the "confidential budget" which had been approved by the Nairobi City County Assembly for his office operations for the 2019/2020 financial year.

He has now directed that the funds to be diverted to upgrade health facilities in Nairobi City.

"I want to say that although the Sh96 million "confidential budget" had been allocated for operational expenses in my office, I won't utilize the funds. I now want the funds to be used to upgrade our health facilities across Nairobi," he stated.

Sonko had already indicated that he will only utilise the funds in the Nairobi City County Government budget if he's able to account for each and every coin.

In the 2018/2019 financial year, the office of the Governor had been allocated a total of Sh50 million in the confidential budget.