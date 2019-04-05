Nigeria: Let's Tell Politicians North Is Sinking, Zaharadden Sani Tells Kannywood Colleagues

Kannywood award-winning actor, Zaharaddeen Sani has challenged his colleagues to be bold in coming out to tell the Nigerian government and Northern elders that the North is gradually getting messed up by activities of hoodlums and kidnappers.

Sani, who spoke in Hausa in a three minutes' video published on his Instagram page and sent to PREMIUM TIMES, described what is happening in the North as a sad event.

"It is time we all come out and tell those we elected that there is a big problem in the North now. The north is gradually tearing apart because of the menace of kidnapping and banditry.

"The major Kaduna-Abuja road is now a no go area. If you think am lying. Try travelling on that road any time in the afternoon. Kidnappers are having a bazaar every day on that road.

"They will kidnap as many people as they want and nothing is happening to them. When you talk, they will say you are a PDP man. We cannot live in peace any more in the north. Look at what is happening in Zamfara State, people are being killed at will by the bandits.

"Goats live peacefully in the north now than human beings. You can allow your goat roam around all night but try going to Abuja in the daylight and see. We cannot do that. We cannot drive our cars to Abuja anymore. What is happening? and nobody is saying anything. If you think that there is security in the north now, try going to Abuja now and you will be shocked.

"It is barely one month since the conclusions of the 2019 elections, and what we are witnessing is kidnapping in the daylight. When you talk, people will say you are a PDP man, you don't like the government. What I have seen on Kaduna-Abuja road is scary.

"You all see what happened to the Islamic cleric that was kidnapped. The security personnel said they rescued the sheikh. If they did, where are the culprits, the kidnappers?

"I am calling on my colleagues to come out and do the right thing. Let us use whatever medium we have to tell the politicians what is going on."