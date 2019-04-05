Tanzania: 974 Work Permit Applications Were Rejected During 2018-2019, Says Prime Minister

Dodoma — The government rejected 974 working permits applications by foreigners during the 2018/19 financial year.

This was said today, Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Dodoma by the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

He was presenting his 2018/19 budget implementation progress report and the 2019/20 budget estimation for the office of the Prime Minister.

Though the Premier did not clarify the various reasons why the applications were rejected , with in the same period 8,703 permits were issued to foreigners who qualified to live and work in Tanzania.

He requested the Parliament to approve Sh272.9 billion for his office and Parliament Fund.