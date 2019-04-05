Botswana: Government Invests in Primary Health

Matlapana — Matlapana community has been urged to join forces with the government to fight curable and preventable diseases.

Okavango Research Institute (ORI) director, Prof. Joseph Mbaiwa said the government had channeled a lot of money on treatment of diseases such tuberculosis (TB), hence there was no reason to become ill and even die of such diseases.

"TB is indeed curable and preventable and it is upon the community to take treatment seriously. It is your responsibility as an individual to act and make definite steps to prevent and end TB through recognition of frequent TB signs and symptoms, early diagnosis and treatment," he added.

He made the remarks during Ngami District Health Management Team (DHMT) TB Day held at Matlapana recently.

Prof. Mbaiwa noted that it was worrisome that some people, who had been diagnosed with TB, default on treatment while some throw away the tablets.

He urged the community to respond positively to government efforts and energy in combating TB and HIV/AIDS through several interventions.

He said there was no time to ignore such diseases as they were a burden to the country.

TB, he said remained a global priority public health concern, noting that Botswana had not been spared of the scourge as currently an estimated 6 000 Batswana continue to get it annually.

Ngami District has recorded 228 patients and 23 drug resistant cases in 2018 while in 2017 it recorded 232 cases.

Prof. Mbaiwa said Matlapana, which forms part of Ngami, recorded 36 cases in 2018 including six multi-drug resistant ones.

He underscored the need for health practitioners and leadership to sensitise communities on the basic and essential knowledge of TB, its causes and ways of preventing it.

He also called the community to talk about the disease and end TB-related stigma and discrimination and also to protect and promote human rights, especially the right to quality care.

"We should promote human rights approach and all should be respected and given the dignity they deserve while they deal with their situation," he added.

Prof. Mbaiwa also emphasised the need for research on TB, adding that data on such diseases was critical as TB was a public concern.

At ORI, he said they would soon have data on different diseases as they had recruited a public health specialist, who would mainly focus on diseases.

The government, he said, had taken a decision to improve primary health, which is a contributor to goal three of the Sustainable Development Goals, which calls for good health for all.

In addition, he said the government had Vision 2036, which promoted healthy lives and wellbeing for all and to end the TB epidemic by 2030.

DHMT coordinator, Dr Malebogo Kebabonye said the event gave them an opportunity to take stock of what they had achieved in the fight against TB and to sensitise the community about the consequences of the deadly disease.

She stressed the need to collaborate with the community in the fight against diseases and also to stop discrimination as disease such as TB were curable if patients followed doctors' recommendations.

Matlapana area councillor, Mr Bathoni Poloko said it was important for all to know their health status all the time.

He expressed concern that some men were still dragging their feet when it came to health issues, noting that some resist to test for conditions such as HIV.

He urged men to stop the practice and come forth, adding that it was advisable to test and get early treatment, noting that when they experience any symptoms, they should seek medical care without fear.

Lastly, he thanked DHMT and all who made the event a success. The event was held under the theme; End TB, its time.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>