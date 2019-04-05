4 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Council of Ministers Approved Emergency Plan of Mining

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers approved in its session Thursday the emergency plan for mining production in the year 2019, which was presented by the Minister of Mining.

The plan aims to put projects and executive programs to increase gold production and other minerals.

The plan also aims fpr funding programs and projects, control and supervising of the mining sector through agreed policies, besides providing secure environment for safe mining industry, reducing accidents and casualties.

The Cabinet affirmed the important of giving concern for productions and safety procedures and gave a directive for normalizing national and states legislations to remove differences between the and updating the statistics and data on production.

Sudan

Protest Marches Lead-Up to April 6 Demonstrations

Two days before the widely announced April 6 protest marches, people in the Sudanese capital, in eastern Kassala and in… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.