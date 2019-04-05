Sudan: Assistant of President Announces Abu-Karshula Free of Land-Mines

Khartoum — Assistant to the President of the Republic, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, announced that the city of Abu-Karshula is free of land mines.

Addressing a celebration marking the World Day for Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action and the declaration of the city of Abu-Kaushula free of land mines, at the Freedom Square in Kadugli, Dr. Faisal renewed the call on the non-signatoeries of the peace agreement to stick to wisdom and join the peace process.

He underlined that the decision of the President of the Republic on cease- fire will contribute to the process of social coexistence between citizens.

He said that dialogue is the best choice for reaching consensus, overcoming disagreement and accelerating the development and reconstruction programs in South Kordofan State.