Sudan: Council of Ministers Praises Sudanese Diplomacy Efforts

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, chaired by the Prime Ministers, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila, heard in its regular sitting on Thursday a statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs on the current situation of the external policy,

He gave a briefeing on the Sudanese initiative for realizing peace in a number of countries including in South Sudan, supporting stability in Central African Republic, reactivating Libyan file by forming Libyan niegbouring countries mechanism, resumpting the dialogue with the United States and the European Union and strengthening the relations with Gulf countries and Russia and China.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs has assured the especially relations with Egypt and other neighboring countries, such as Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya and Uganda.

The Council of Ministries has praised diplomatic efforts and external cooperation in all the political and economic fields and reactivating the communication with other countries.