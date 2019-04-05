Sudan: Kibir Appreciates Firmness of Sudanese - Turkish Relations

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Dr. Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir, has appreciated firmness of the relations between Sudan and Tukey and affirmed the importance of uniting efforts for cementing the cooperation at the official and people's levels.

This came when he received in his office at the Republican Palace Thursday a delegation of the Turkish Euro-Asia Organization, in presence of the members of the United Sudanese Institution and official institutions.

The Vice - President has given a directive for providing facilities for the Turkish constitutions that endeavor to operate and cooperate with Sudan.

In a press statement, the General Director of the Exports Bank and member of the Sudanese United Company, Al-Nur Abdul-Salam, said that the meeting came in the context of the people's European and Asian diplomacy for cooperation in the gold investment field and asphalting of roads.

He said that the Vice - President has appreciated the desire of Euro-Asia Organization to contribute to supporting stability of the refugees and displaced people in Darfur, adding that a delegation of the organization would visit Darfur in the coming days.