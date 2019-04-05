Malawi: Chilima Confident to Be Malawi's Next President - Losing Election Not an Option

A confident Vice President Saulos Chilima believe he will win the presidential race in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections and consign President Peter Mutharika to retirement.

Chilima: Losing is not an option

He has told two private-owned television stations, Times TV and Rainbow TV, in exclusive interviews monitored by Nyasa Times that there will be leadership change through the ballot on May 21.

Chilima, who is also UTM Presidential candidate in the May elections, said the elections were just a formality as he prepares for the inauguration after the elections.

During the interview with Times TV, Chilima rubbished claims by ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that is is set for an "operation landslide victory", saying they are starring at an electoral humiliation.

Chilima said unless 'landslide' context is about the way they will exit corridors of pow, DPP is simply bluffing in public while shitting in their pants with worries in private over looming defeats in the forthcoming polls.

"I with be the sixth President of the Republic of Malawi. The incumbent will be proceeding to retirement," he said.

Chilima pointed out that since the launch of his UTM Party last year, the DPP has tried, without success, all sorts of tricks to counter UTM popularity but has always failed miserably.

They have tried buying beer for people to drink near UTM rally venues. They have brought live band entertainment to counter UTM rallies. They have conducted rallies on the same dates and near UTM rally venues and even torching UTM branded cars to disturb UTM rallies but failed. They also attempted to block registration of UTM as a party.

Chilima said people should not believe in the DP'p bluff and delusional claims of a potential landslide win in May 21 elections.

And on Rainbow TV he was asked if he had any fallback plan if he would lose an election.

Chilima said "let that question be directed to others if they have plan B because in any election there is one winner and in this particular presidential poll in Malawi, that winner will be Chilima."

He said UTM are ready to form the next government.