A car bomb exploded near the police academy in the Somali capital on Thursday evening, police said, the latest in a string of attacks in the city.

Initial reports say at least one person was killed and two others wounded in the car bomb explosion who were taken to hospital by local ambulance services.

The explosion comes hours after the police warned the public against a suspicious car bomb in the capital and urged the residents to be more vigilant.

Developing story, more to come soon.