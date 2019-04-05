Liberia: RIA to Get New Cargo Terminal

In an effort to put Liberia on path with its counterpart, the Global Logistics Services Inc. (GLS) in collaboration with the National Aviation Services (NAS) has broken ground for the construction of a 2,700 sqm cargo handling terminal estimated at eleven million United States dollars.

The project which is aimed at improving the Roberts International Airfield's (RIA's) air cargo operations in meeting international standards and support export supply capacity in Liberia was held on April 4, 2019 at the Roberts International Air Port Terminal B.

The size of the facility is said to be a 14-year forecasted baseline demand and can be further expanded up to 3,553 sqm, and the construction is expected to be completed by April 2020.

Speaking during the ground-breaking ceremony, the chairman of GLS NAS Peter Malcolm King, said, his institution is excited in kicking off the construction of the new, modern cargo terminal.

He said the Roberts Air Cargo Center will be the first of its kind in the country to provide the much-needed infrastructure to enhance air cargo supply chain operations, improve trade barriers and boost Liberia's potential as a hub in the Mano River sub-region.

Also making remark was GLS General Manager Axel Coulibaly, who said establishing a modern cargo terminal in Liberia is part of GLS goal to enhance cargo handling shipment and operation to improved Liberia and boast Liberia economy.

Again, the Managing Director Liberia Airport Authority, Bishop J. Allan Klayee noted the construction of the new cargo terminal is an act of adding value to the RIA and cannot be anything less than grateful to the government of Liberia and the president for his endless quest in making sure that the airport reaches international standard and best practices as manifested. TNR