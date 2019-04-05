Liberia: Protest Awaits LWSC

-Over Pollution

The Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) is said to be in serious and unending problems after its admittance of interference of the salty Atlantic Ocean with its main pipelines.

Days after the announcement of the pollution, several communities in Monrovia and its suburbs began to experience irregular water supply in private homes.

About two weeks now, several communities have been without pipe borne water.

To add insult to injury or compound the already existing problem or challenges the LWSC is faced with, street vendors in central Monrovia are expected to stage a peaceful protest to demand the corporation to protect the environment by repairing their sewage points of connection.

According to the vendors, their protest will be focused on the LWSC to repair all damaged or burst sewage points in Monrovia and its environs.

Speaking to a local radio station (FARBRIC FM 101.1FM) Wednesday April 3, 2019, the street vendors threatened to stage a peaceful protest at the offices of the LWSC if nothing is done to immediately address the situation.

"We want the water and sewer people to please do the right thing immediately and we mean immediately or else, on the 5th of April this week, we will go to their offices and demand them to come and repair all the damaged sewages on the various streets in Monrovia," one of the vendors told reporter.

"This is the capital city of Liberia; you can't have the streets messed-off all around here. The LWSC needs to repair all the damaged sewages because septic tanks are being burst out all around and we can't breathe well. Every day we are embarrassed with bad odor and it needs to stop," they told reporters.

The street vendors with similar concern are those on Mechlin and Broad Streets Intersection and Gurley and Benson Streets Intersection amongst others.TNR