Liberia: Govt Expresses Serious Concern

Wants Journalist Jlateh To Cooperate With State Security Agencies Over Threats of Assassination

The Government of Liberia said it is very concerned over claims made by Radio Talkshow host/journalist, T-Max Jlateh, that there exists a plot by some unnamed individuals in the country to assassinate journalists.

The government said although Mr. Jlateh didn't make a formal complaint to the authorities, but they considered such an allegation grave enough to warrant a speedy investigation by the government.

In a statement Thursday, April 4, 2019, the Minister of Information, Eugene Nagbe said journalists are an integral prerequisite for a fully functioning democracy that the administration of President George M. Weah is consolidating.

Minister Nagbe said "this is evidenced by the recent passage of the K. Abdullai Kamara Act of Press Freedom and other pro media actions which decriminalize speech offenses and create a platform for free expression."

"By these actions, the government seeks to create the space for all, including journalists, to express themselves unfettered; so for anyone to be threatened on account of their views runs contrary to the intent of the new law. This will not be tolerated.

"The government intends to work with the Press Union of Liberia and the journalism community on this alarming issue in order to get to the bottom of it. There's no place for such intimidation and violence in the new Liberia," the statement reads.

Jlateh's Revelation:

Famous Radio talkshow host T-Max Jlateh recently alarmed over death threats days after his revelation on Monday of plans to assassinate him.

According Journalist Jlateh, he received calls from a strange number last Thursday, March 30, 2019, while driving home and there was no answer but someone in the background trying to identify his voice.

Jlateh explained that 30 minutes after the call, a friend of called him and asked where was he at the moment and requested him to parked off the road after which he explained that a meeting held somewhere in Sinkor has blacklisted him along with four others, including Henry Costa (another Talkshow host), the Publisher of the Hot Pepper and front-Page Newspapers, for elimination.

Meanwhile, the government is calling on Jlateh to cooperate with the relevant agencies and adduce all information available to assist in the investigation.

"The government urges media practitioners to continue to contribute responsibly to the national discourse, and avoid incendiary propositions that could undermine the peace," the statement added. TNR