Liberia: "I Voted in Anger"

Photo: Liberian Observer

Associate Justice Ja'neh had said he's prepared to go to the full length of the law to defend himself against impeachment proceedings.

-Senator Brown Breaks Silence

Maryland County Senator, Gbleh-Bo Brown has broken silence over his recent decision to cross on the other side in the just-ended impeachment process of former Associate Justice Kabineh Ja'neh.

Senator Brown of Maryland County was one of the nine Senators who distanced himself from the just-ended impeachment and subsequent removal from office of then Associate Justice Ja'neh.

Addressing journalists Thursday, April 4, 2019 on Capitol Hill, Senator Brown said it was 'anger' that led him to cross over to voting in favor of the impeachment of former Associate justice Ja'neh

"I voted against them in anger and it was a protest vote, because I disliked what my colleagues did. They killed our process and our dreams because we never had the number and that was how we lost and I have no regret in my decision and if this situation would bring itself again I will vote the same," Senator Brown noted.

Senator Brown asserted that he in no way regrets his action by voting for the impeachment and subsequent removal from office of former Associate Justice Ja'neh, but his only regret is the fact that his side could not save the legislature; because according to him, some of his colleagues only wanted to score political marks.

The Maryland County senator indicated that there was no need for his colleagues to rush to the media to announce their position, thus, their action was only intended to make themselves as saints and cast dark cloud over others who refused to have their names on the resolution.

Senator Brown revealed where the whole idea of drafting a resolution came from, adding that since some of their colleagues are refusing to have their names place on the resolution due to some reasons best known to them, the resolution should not have been published until they have met the requisite number, something he said his colleagues did not adhere to.

"In one of our meetings, I suggested to my colleagues that we do a resolution to close the entire case. We are twenty nine senators, so if we have ten or eleven senators to sign onto a resolution we can close the entire case and my colleagues bought it. March 21, 2019 was the date we decided to shut the whole impeachment process down after we listened to former Justice Philip Banks," Brown disclosed.

He continues "since some of our colleagues do not want to sign the resolution, this resolution should not be published because we did not meet the required number so publishing it would keep our other colleagues from coming on board."

Senator Brown said he believes that if their group did not have the required senators to deny the removal from office of then Associate Justice it was useless publishing the resolution, but his colleagues did not listen to him.

At same time, Senator Brown noted that his decision to support former Associate Justice Ja'neh was not because of the former Associate Justice himself, but according to him, he wanted a critical voice within government, thus, the President was and is trying to control all branches of government.

"When I made the decision to support that Ja'neh remains on the bench was not because of him, Ja'neh but it was to create a critical mind within government because the legislature was no longer independent," Senator Brown noted. TNR