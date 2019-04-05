Sudan Uprising - Students Arrested 'Pre-Emptively' Ahead of Mass Action

El Obeid / Dongola — On Wednesday, the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) held student Burei Hasan from inside their house at Karima district in El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan and took him to their office.

One of the relatives of Hasan considered the detention as a proactive step to confront and limit the demonstrations planned for April 4 and 6 in the city.

Two weeks ago, the security apparatus arrested Dr Amer Adam, secretary of the professionals secretariat of the National Umma Party in North Kordofan from inside his clinic in El Obeid and still hold him in detention.

Dongola University

A security force in Dongola in Northern State detained five students from Dongola University on Wednesday.

A student told Radio Dabanga that a security force stormed the compound of El Suleim, seized the five students and took them to the NISS offices in the town after the students rejected the university's decision to resume the study, entered into a strike on Sunday and rejected the educational situation that they described as dire.

He pointed out that the force was stationed in front of the gate of the compound and continued to chase and persecute the students.

The administration of Dongola University announced the resumption of the studies was to occur on March 31.