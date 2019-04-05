Sudan: Emergency Courts Sentence Demonstrators, Minors

Khartoum — The Emergency Courts established in Sudan under the legal provisions of the State of Emergency, continue to hand-down prison sentences to demonstrators and activists. The legal team in the case of teacher Ahmed El Kheir of Khashm El Girba, who was allegedly tortured to death by agents of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) in February, are to launch an appeal via the Constitutional Court.

The Khartoum Central Emergency Court, headed by Judge Abdallah Abdelbagi, has handed-down six-month prison sentences to four demonstratorsFour minors were released into the care of their families following formal pledges.

Judge Mohamed Abulgasim, presiding over the Central Emergency Court, acquitted six other people accused of participating in the protests.

The Eastern Khartoum Emergency Court, headed by Judge Esam Osman, also acquitted two people of the charges against them in contravention of the State of Emergency.

Slain teacher's lawyers launch appeal

The legal team in the case of teacher Ahmed El Kheir of Khashm El Girba, who was allegedly tortured to death by agents of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) in February, has declared its intention to submit a constitutional appeal in 48 hours to the Constitutional Court concerning the filing of a constitutional rights protection suit, as well as a constitutional challenge in the articles that allow the formation of a military court relating to the special rights of persons not belonging to the NISS.

Slain teacher Ahmed El Kheir

The spokesman for the indictment team, lawyer Adel Abdelghani, said that a delegation from the team met with the Minister of Justice and informed him of their rejection of the formation of a military court for the accused in the case of El Girba's death, this in addition to the obstacles facing the indictment.