4 April 2019

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: IGAD Establishes Taskforce On Red Sea and Gulf of Aden

Tagged:

Related Topics

Addis Ababa — The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has reportedly established a Taskforce on the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden today.

According to IGAD's press statement, the taskforce was formed by IGAD Committee of Ambassadors in Nairobi, Kenya.

The establishment of the Task Force is in line with the decision of the 46th Ordinary Session of the IGAD Council of Ministers held in Djibouti on 27th February 2019.

The taskforce is expected to study, review and formulate conclusions and recommendations as well as advise the Council and urgently chart a regional plan of action with clear timelines, the release stated.

It will also build a common position and strategy to respond to the challenges and exploit opportunities in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden area.

The taskforce will coordinate its efforts with the African Union Commission in line with the decision of the Council.

Ethiopia

Family Worried Woman Detained in China Faces Death Penalty

Friends and family are fearing for the life of a 28-year-old Ethiopian woman who has spent more than three months in a… Read more »

Read the original article on ENA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.