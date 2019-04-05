Ethiopia: Lifesaving Medical Oxygen Centre Launched in Amhara Region

Addis Ababa — A regional centre that supplies hospitals across the Amhara Regional State with lifesaving medical Oxygen was launched in the presence of President Sahlework Zewdie today.

The Amhara Region Oxygen Centre will provide affordable and reliable medical oxygen to hospitals across the region, bringing the lifesaving medical treatment within reach of millions of patients.

During the launching ceremony, Health Minister Dr. Amir Aman said "the centre is an exciting example of the power of public-private partnerships to strengthen health system."

Through Safe Surgery 2020, "we have seen how partnerships are essential to improving the quality of patient care and overcoming infrastructure challenges," he added.

Dr. Amir stated that the ministry is committed to improving access to oxygen across the country through sustainable solutions like this centre.

The Amhara Regional Government, Ministry of Health, General Electric (GE) Foundation, and Grand Challenges Canada announced the launch of the Oxygen centre.

GE Foundation Executive Director, Dr. David Barash said "the commissioning of the Amhara Region Oxygen Centre is the culmination of concerted efforts by many organizations over the past three years."

He noted that the center is "a huge achievement both in terms of the impact it will make on health outcomes, but also as an example of what diverse partners can achieve when they work together."

The Amhara Region Oxygen Centre is a pioneering model for oxygen production and distribution, it was pointed out.

The Amhara Region Oxygen Centre is a flagship program of Safe Surgery 2020, which brings together innovations, global expertise, and local experience to make surgical care safe and accessible for all.