Ethiopia: Ministry of Revenues Secures 306 Billion Birr

Addis Ababa — Ministry of Revenues said it has collected about 306 billion birr during the last one year through the reform it introduced on human resources and procedures.

Some 1.3 billion birr worth illegal import and export items as well as currencies of different countries have been seized at customs checkpoints.

Discussion about the achievements and challenges employees of the ministry and Customs Commission faced during the past 365 days was held today.

Some 1032 employees of the institutions took part in the discussion.

During the discussion, Revenues Minister Adanech Abebie said there were many complaints from the public on the customs and revenues in the past years.

Unfair taxation and exemption of tax that undermines competition have been among the grievances raised repeatedly by customers, she recalled.

Besides, restructuring of the institutions was made to address problems associated with customs and revenues.

The ministry has also modernized the system, improved procedures and reviewed laws and regulations, the minister noted.

Adanech revealed that the 55 customs checkpoints were raised to 94 in the year and misplaced checkpoints corrected.